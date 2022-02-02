Local artist creates Chiefs art on businesses

A local artist found a way to get Chiefs fans excited for the big game.
Chris Fleck is from St. Joseph and he's the genius behind the Chiefs window art outside of the HiHo Bar & Grill as well as the St. Joseph Real Estate Group.
Fleck says he does art of all kinds, not just sports, but he's been asked to create these around town and might be doing some more very soon.
He got started with sports art awhile back after doing some commission work for a homeowner and was noticed by the New York Times.
Fast forward to 2022 and he's getting some more buzz around town for his recent work showing off Patrick Mahomes.
"Saint Joseph Realtor Group on Beck Road put out a call for an artist. They were going to do some window painting. And someone recommended me and tagged me on Facebook. So I got that job. And then I started posting that on social. And that's when my friends at the HiHo said we would like to be next in line," Fleck said.
Fleck says he added the hashtags because he thought fans who come to the bar could take photos to post on social media.
Fleck also says he hopes to collaborate with Patrick Mahomes someday, and that it's definitely on his bucket list.