Local artists and public benefit from each other at museum art fair

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For a town the size of St. Joe, it can be surprising to have a state of the art museum dedicated to art. But the capability of bringing actual artists out for a free community event can leave art lovers wonderstruck.
"So we do have this thriving culture of arts and a whole community that supports it and surrounds it," marketing and communications director of the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art Jill Carlson said.
The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art hosted its first ever art fair on Saturday, inviting anyone out to experience the variety of artists and their works that were brought to the event.
"You can come here and find that connection with a local artist, with someone who actually created that artwork themselves," Carlson said.
About 15 artists had booths set up to interact with the public and even sell their own artwork.
"I just think it's great to bring awareness to you know, that there are so many artists. I think it's good for St. Joe it's good for me as an artist it's good for our community," local artist Candace Castle said.
Castle is a local artist who focuses mainly on oil and watercolor painting and also sketching. She has showcased her art to the public before and says events like this are great to help bring the public and artists together and brings benefits to both sides.
"If they're going to buy an original, they appreciate actually speaking to the artist and having that personal connection to the artist," Castle said.
And this art fair featured a first timer as well.
"I have to tell you, this is my first art fair. And I was invited, and I really appreciated that," Kansas City based artist Jerry Hirt said.
Hirt has been an artist for a long time; he used to be a graphic designer and then got into photography. He says this fair also provides the artists ways of understanding all the skills that others have.
"It's great because you see this talent all around you, and you respect it so much," Hirt said.
Both Castle and Hirt have been in the arts scene for a long time, and both believe that art is an important aspect of everyone's life and in the town.
"I really hope that events like this are going to make more people aware of the art museum. So the more people who discover us, it's just a good thing," Castle said.
"Yeah, I think it's very vital. I mean, it makes a nice connection. I mean, they appreciate the buyer appreciates the beauty of what you've done. And then you appreciate how they give you the feedback," Hirt said.
The museum believes after the success of the event that they will hold another art fair again next year and hopefully make it an annual event.