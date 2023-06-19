Local Athlete Competes At Special Olympic In Germany

St. Joseph, MO; A Savannah, Missouri native Charlie Phillips is set to compete at the Special Olympics in Berlin, Germany on Friday, June 23rd from 3-6 a.m. central time.
Philips is competing in the men's squat, men's deadlift, men's bench-press, and men's combined squat, deadlift, and bench-press. all of these events will be broadcasted on ESPN.
During the Special Olympics team trials Philips had the top squat at 180.5 kg and the top deadlift 227.5 kg. He also benched 130 kg.
Philips is 26 years old and hails from Pennsylvania where he got his start at the Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) 15 years ago.
In 2010, Philips competed on SOPA's track team. Philips' family moved to Missouri and Philips continued competing.
In 2018, Philips competed in SOMO's powerlifting section. During his time with the Special Olympics, Philips has competed in basketball, track, soccer, flag football, and powerlifting.
for more information about Charlie Philips contact kaufffman@somo.org