Local baker has a deeper passion than just baking

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Baking isn't just a hobby for one local woman, it's a passion.
"I actually started baking I think when I was like 16. I started making my cakes and then I started making everybody else's cakes for their birthdays. And then it just kind of grew from there and it's just turned into this huge thing that's almost taken over my house. But I really love it," Nicole McNutt said.
Nicole McNutt has been baking for a long time, and her experience shows with what she is able to create.
"These are probably my favorite. This is actually for an order, they are cake pops that are made with modeling chocolate. Each one of the petals is done by hand and placed. So they're a little time consuming but it's a really fun thing to do," McNutt said.
While the Sam's Club bakery may be Nicole's full time job, her dream is to have her own right here in St. Joe. Until then, she's working out of her home where she has the freedom to do something meaningful, like a fundraiser. Nicole is a survivor and has dreams of helping other women.
"We're going to hire domestic violence victims and help get them on their feet, connect them with places like the YWCA. The main thing that we want to get across is helping domestic violence victims and get them on their feet. Because so many don't leave their situation because they don't have the funds or they don't know where to go," McNutt said.
Giving our community more than a baker's dozen of sweet treats.
"We are going to try to give it a shot, and call it courageous cakes," McNutt said.
She says even with the large costs and labor that come with baking, it will be a dream to help victims of something she's been through herself.
"I mean in the end it just seems very worth it to be able to help others, especially since I've been there myself. I don't wanna leave anybody behind," McNutt said.
McNutt says any leftover desserts and the donations will go to the YWCA women's shelter.