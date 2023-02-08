Local bar raises money for charity during Super Bowl

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Some locally higher amounts are possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&