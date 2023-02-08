Local bar raises money for charity during Super Bowl

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There will be no shortage of Super Bowl parties this Sunday, however one local bar is adding charity to the fun.
For 17 years now, Biggins Sports Bar and Grill hosts fundraisers on Super Bowl Sunday.
Each year the bar chooses a charity or cause to raise money for, and this year is no different.
Patty Blair hosts benefits for the Hope Lodge, a nonprofit that provides a "home away from home" for cancer patients as well as their caregivers.
"Back in 2016, my brother was diagnosed with leukemia. During his fight with cancer, he spent a lot of time at Hope Lodge," said fundraiser coordinator Patty Blair. "Hope Lodge was actually our first benefit. We did it for my brother to help him with medical bills. I mean, it's just really amazing place. And my brother was there for over 100 days. So after he passed away, I thought that would be the best place to use the money."
After another devastating family loss and rising costs, Blair had to postpone last year's benefit, leading her to reach out to her longtime friend and co-owner of Biggins Sports Bar for help.
"Superbowl Sunday we always like to have a special charity event, and this year is when Patty approached me that they were needing some little help with their Hope Lodge [fundraiser] that they usually do each year. So we have gotten together and decided that the Hope Lodge will be the recipient of our Super Bowl benefit will be this year," said co-owner of Biggins Sports Bar Tracy Arthur.
With this being the 17th year of Biggins' annual Super Bowl benefit, Arthur says she never gets tired of seeing the community come out and eat, drink, and have fun, all while supporting a good cause.
"The crowds really love having something to do during the games that kind of keep you pumped up and excited, and being able to know that you're doing something that pays it forward makes it extra exciting," said Arthur. "Nothing brings me more joy than knowing that you're doing something to help someone else, even if it's someone that you do not directly know, they're benefiting long term."
Blair is excited to continue her brother's legacy with the help of the community.
"It's even hard now after all this time to comprehend that he's not here anymore. This is totally worth it to do this for him," said Blair.
Fundraising is done by hosting raffles, selling merchandize, doing auctions, and more.
Biggins Sports Bar and Grill is located on 408 Hickory Street.