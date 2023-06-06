Local boxing gym helps kids in and out of the ring

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A local boxing gym is helping kids who have the drive to learn techniques and strategies inside the ring and in daily life.
The Bear Den Boxing gym wants to help kids stay off the streets.
"There's a lot of kids that come in here that can't afford it," co-owner of The Bear Den Boxing Byron Polley said. "We're working with people left and right. we do what we can to help everybody."
Polley believes the next world champion might be in St. Joseph.
"I've got some raw talent in here. We got a little boy, Elijah. I think this kid is going to be the next Bud Crawford," said Polley.
Terrance Porter moved to St. Joseph one year ago with his son, Elijah.
"The Bear Den is like family. We're not from here," said Porter. "They really helped us out as far as tuition, with him coming here and they helped me with other discipline plans."
Elijah Porter trains at The Bear Den Boxing with Polley and the other coaches at they gym.
"I really love them because they are the only people that actually helped me do the stuff, not just in boxing," said Elijah. "I'm talking about like, out of boxing too, like when I get in trouble or when I feel down."
Colby Courter, who owns the gym with Polley, says the gym teaches kids discipline.
"Elijah, his dad brings him in every other day," said Courter. "If he ever gets in trouble, he comes down, sits and talks to us, and we get onto him. Then he's good and he gets back on track."
Coaches at The Bear Den Boxing gym hold the kids to a high standard and want to see them succeed.
"You have to be good citizen that's where it starts," said Polley. "Champions aren't born, they're built; and this is where we're building, right here at The Bear Den."
The Bear Den Boxing is able to offer the sliding fee due to sponsors and innovative fundraisers.