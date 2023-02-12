Local brewery hosts Puppy Bowl to raise money for animal shelter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In honor of the Chiefs taking on the Super Bowl, River Bluff Brewing decided to celebrate the Kansas City way: with a tailgate.
"We decided to go with a little bit of tailgating to go along with with the big game," said Tasting Room Manager Justin Alvarez.
The tailgate featured lots of food, beer, art, and puppies.
"[We're] trying to raise some money for the animal shelter while we're here," said Alvarez.
The puppy bowl was a huge part of the tailgating party, and Friends of the Animal Shelter was happy to be a part of it.
"River Bluff has been amazing. They came to us just looking for something to help with in the community," FOTAS Board Member Taylor Stephenson. "They're always trying to do things to better downtown, just St. Joe as a community, as a whole. So they came to us and asked if we would be willing to bring out a puppy bowl to their tailgate. Because what's tailgate with our puppies, right?"
Donations that were made during the puppy bowl will be going to the Wags-to-Wishes campaign, an effort to help with the growing numbers in the shelter as they reach capacity.
There's been a lot of intakes lately, and the adoptions haven't been super high, so we're just kind of trying to get our name out there," said Stephenson. "The shelter is getting full once again, so we're doing the best that we can to run specials and find homes for these babies."
River Bluff Brewing says that being able to partner with Friends of the Animal Shelter is something they always look forward to.
"Every time we have the opportunity to help Friends of the Animal Shelter, we will," said Alvarez. :Most of us have dogs. We love our animals and each other's, so when we can do something that helps support them, it's it feels good, and it's fun. And a lot of times people like to support that as well."
FOTAS says that there's no better time to find the perfect furry friend.
"You don't get any more loyal than a rescue dog, and there's so many of them," said Stephenson. "If you're looking for a best friend, that's the way to go."
For those looking to adopt, you can visit Friends of the Animal Shelter by clicking here.