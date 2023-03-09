Local business broken into Wednesday night, estimated $1,000 worth of merchandise stolen

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local business owner was left to clean up the mess after his store was broken into Wednesday night.
Just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Cosmic Collectables owner Curtis Couldry, Sr. discovered that the store had been broken into.
Couldry said the back window of the store had been broken and piece of rebar had been bent.
Coudlry reports that there were several action figures and higher-end items stolen.
"This is my livelihood, in the sense of this is my job, this is what I do," Couldry said. "So I could do $1,000 this week and unfortunately, they just took it and put me back to zero. So, I got to get that stuff replaced, or you know, this can make it a complete loss. So, it hurts really hard on that one because it hits the pocket. Especially a small business like mine, it's just basically what I'm living off of."
Couldry added that he has contacted the police and gave them a picture of the suspect from his security camera.