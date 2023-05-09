Local business looking to rebuild after fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tragedy struck once again for a local staple in St. Joseph.
Dick's Bait and Tackle has been around for 28 years and has seen many obstacles -- competition from big box stores, COVID-19, robberies, and now a devastating fire.
Thomas Adkins, the owner's son, said that he received a phone call around 7 a.m. that the fire department was trying to put out a fire at the store.
"The fire department said that it was most likely an electrical short in the adjacent building back here that is adjoined to the property, so it started there and it spread," Adkins said.
Adkins said they have been trying to coordinate getting everything out that's valuable, but the building is a complete loss.
"He's a staple of the community and it's very sad," Adkins said of his father, Dick Adkins. "We're gonna try to salvage whatever we can and hopefully reopen."
Joann Sorrento, the owner of the building, was too emotional to speak on camera, but while friends and neighbors helped with the clean up, she shared fond memories of the buildings glory days.
Sorrento says her father, Ben Hughes, better known as "honey boy," had a few businesses he started at this location. Honey boy, also the store's name, had multiple bee hives and sold honey on the honor system. The sign outside the storefront read "Take some honey and leave the money."
He then created and began manufacturing a soda pop named Soda Boy. The business was started in 1964 and sold by mid '70s.
Adkins said since the building is a complete loss, they will try to find a commercial building suitable for a bait shop.