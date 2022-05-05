Local business owner creates 2 floats for Apple Blossom Parade

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dave Freidel has a lawn and landscaping business that keeps him busy. But, another project he's been working on lately is a float for the Apple Blossom Parade.
"We've been working on this for about a month. And it's just me and my daughter working evenings on this. so it takes a little while to build one of this size and caliber," Freidel said.
Freidel says back when he started making floats for the parade, he just got hooked and kept doing it every year.
"We just wanted to put ourselves out there a little more and, and we built our first float. And after that, I kind of got a little carried away. And you know, I kind of don't just throw it together. So that's just kind of the person I am and and we've continued about 10 years now," Freidel said.
He says the parade organizers asked if he would make a float for the Apple Blossom Queen and he said why not. He adds that the float is inspired by a similar one made back in the 1960's.
"I agreed to do the float mainly because I'm super happy that the Gilmore's and the Lanes are saving Cool Crest. I think it's part of St. Joe history here and an important part. So that was my number one reason for saying yes to building this and I'm super honored to do an homage to the 1960s float, at least our take on it," Freidel said.
He says the float just needs a few finishing touches. Meanwhile, he has a second float that he actually makes every year.
"This is this is the American flag float that we do. And I just personally, being former military, I appreciate everything that everyone has done to get this country the sacrifices they've made to get us where we are today. So this float honors all military. I fly the flags of every military branch with this flag," Freidel said.
Freidel will be at the parade enjoying his favorite parts, walking the route and handing out candy.
The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning near Frederick and Noyes streets.