Local businesses giving back to the community

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.) Business owners in downtown St. Joseph are coming together to give during the holiday season.
Saturday's 'First Saturday' will feature a 'Thanks for Giving' event where local businesses have selected different local causes to support.
From coat drives and non-perishables, to hygiene products and toys, every business is asking for something different, and no donation is too small.
Businesses in downtown St. Joseph are preparing for the holiday season by inviting community members to help them give back to those in need.
"As we anticipate this season of hustle and bustle, it's important to stop and remember to give back, and so a number of us are doing different types of supply drives and fundraisers," says Dana Massin, owner of Manic Snail.
Each business has chosen a nonprofit to support in order to cover as many bases as they can.
"During Thanksgiving, everybody's feeling a little more profitable, we're heading into the holidays. This is kind of our way of downtown showing support for our nonprofits as well," Unique Unicorn owner Wendy Lilly says.
These participating business owners come face-to-face with community members in need each day, which is why they want to give back to those that support them and their business.
"Downtown is a very diverse community in general, and we're in the unique position of seeing a lot of folks in need, sometimes on a daily basis. And so we like to remember our partnerships with the United Way who are also our downtown neighbors, and also kind of do what we can to get back to the community and help all of our community members," says Massin.
Lilly looks forward to bringing people together for this event to show what being a community really means.
"We're all small business owners. We all know what it's like. We work hard for our businesses. So it's really nice to be able to give back to the community that support us in our endeavors and making our dreams come true," says Lilly.
For Massin, being able to give back to those who have supported her journey as a business owner allows her to show her appreciation in a meaningful way.
"I've struggled a lot, as a business owner, feeling like I'm always asking people to come and purchase. And now that I've grown in, five years in business now, I definitely have more of a platform. Tt feels so much better, instead of asking people to support my business to support the community," Massin says.
For the list of participating businesses and what donations they are accepting, click here.