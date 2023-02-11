Local businesses to host Super Bowl events

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you're looking for a local spot to hangout, eat, drink, and cheer on the Chiefs this Sunday all while winning some exciting prizes, look no further than D&G Brew Haus.
"We do giveaways throughout the entire game. At the end of each quarter, everybody gets raffle tickets throughout the day and prizes are given out all day long," said D&G co-owner Christina Grimes. "We have three rooms full of TVs everywhere. Everyone has a great time coming together enjoying food."
But for those who want to get out and socialize in an alcohol-free environment, HighTops on King Hill Ave. will be soft-launching their new business: a members-only private lounge for adults 21 and up.
"Some people don't want to go to the bar, some people quit drinking, and need somewhere else to hang out, and so here we are. I'm giving you a place to hang out and try and show you a good time," said HighTops Lounge co-owner Chris Prudden.
Not only will they offer pulled pork and Sac & Save style chili dogs, you will be able to enjoy all of the other amenities for a $10 membership trial fee.
"We have lots of amenities like TVs, we have lots of different video games, we have an arcade area, a giant movie theater area," said Prudden. "The overall environment is just to have a nice little party environment and let people gather."
But no matter where you choose to spend your Super Bowl Sunday, safety should always be paramount.
"We always want everybody be safe and make sure you get a safe ride home. Get a DD, get arranged for them pick you up at the end of the night. Definitely get out and have a good time with the community," said Grimes. "All over town's doing stuff with local bars.. If you're gonna go out, support local, enjoy yourself, and go Chiefs!"
HighTops is located at 6112 King Hill Ave. and doors open at 2pm.
D&G is located at 1918 Frederick Ave.