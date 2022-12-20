 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, several inches of snow are
possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Winds could gust as high as 45 to 50 mph. For the Wind Chill
Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low
as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and
northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Friday afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday morning through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Local charity provides heating services

Heartwarmers of St. Joseph is a local charity affiliated with the AFl-CIO.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With brutal cold and bitter temperatures on the way this week, one local area charity is reminding Saint Joseph residents of their services this winter season.   

Heartwarmers of Saint Joseph is a local charity affiliated with the AFL-CIO and wants to remind people they can ask for assistance if they need heat during this cold winter season. 

The owner of Heartwarmers of Saint Joseph says it's as simple as calling and asking for help. 

“What heartwarmers is, is a local non-profit we're a program of afl-cio community services. We give away space heaters during the winter time, to people that are going without adequate heat. They're small portable electric ones, they're very safe, and the way you acquire one of these is by contacting the help me hotline, and we're one of the services in their library, and then you have to come pick it up in person at the AFL-CIO community services office,” R.J. Jackson, owner of Heartwarmers of Saint Joseph says.  

If you or anyone you know is without adequate heat this winter, you can contact Heartwarmers of Saint Joseph or the AFL-CIO to ask for assistance or contact them to make a monetary or space heater donation to help those in need. 