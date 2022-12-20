Local charity provides heating services

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With brutal cold and bitter temperatures on the way this week, one local area charity is reminding Saint Joseph residents of their services this winter season.

Heartwarmers of Saint Joseph is a local charity affiliated with the AFL-CIO and wants to remind people they can ask for assistance if they need heat during this cold winter season.

The owner of Heartwarmers of Saint Joseph says it's as simple as calling and asking for help.

“What heartwarmers is, is a local non-profit we're a program of afl-cio community services. We give away space heaters during the winter time, to people that are going without adequate heat. They're small portable electric ones, they're very safe, and the way you acquire one of these is by contacting the help me hotline, and we're one of the services in their library, and then you have to come pick it up in person at the AFL-CIO community services office,” R.J. Jackson, owner of Heartwarmers of Saint Joseph says.

If you or anyone you know is without adequate heat this winter, you can contact Heartwarmers of Saint Joseph or the AFL-CIO to ask for assistance or contact them to make a monetary or space heater donation to help those in need.