Local Chiefs fan holds raffle to support mental health in the community

Justin Amos is the owner of Arrowhead Memes, the world’s largest Chief’s meme page.
“I'm a huge Chiefs fan. I kind of just started it and it took off,” said Amos.
Along with being a Chiefs fan, Amos has a passion for helping others.
“I'm a mental health advocate. And I've battled mental illness most of my life. And so kind of through that birthed me starting to share what I've been through with a lot of people and a lot of people started saying, man, I can relate like, I struggle with similar things,” said Amos.
Amos was accepted into a clinical mental health counseling program this fall at Concordia University, and has big plans after graduation.
“I'm going to start a counseling center in St. Joseph, and have a team of about 10 people that I kind of trained to help care for some specific needs in our city. You know, just anxiety, depression, child therapy, grief, trauma, things like that,” said Amos.
Amos found a creative way to raise money for his degree.
“College, especially a master's degree in counseling, is really expensive. And so I kind of thought, how could I combine my passion for the Chiefs with my passion for mental health, while also kind of leveraging my Chiefs page with close to 65,000 followers. And so the best idea I came up with was to do a raffle, raffling off a bunch of Chiefs memorabilia,” said Amos.
“So I'm raffling off all kinds of Chiefs autographed items, Chiefs plaques, books from the teams, all kinds of awesome stuff. And my goal is to raise $5,000 through the raffle.”
Amos has made progress, but is still working towards his goal.
“So I've been pretty overwhelmed by the support from the St. Joseph community, because they see the need for this,” said Amos.
To participate in the raffle and learn more about the cause, you can go visit the website.