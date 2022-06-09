Local church organization's summer reading program kicks off

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local church is providing an outlet for people and their kids to jump into reading this summer.
"I feel like it's so nurturing, you know, and it's so beneficial," Pastor Earnestine Blakley the lead pastor and founder of Hope Fellowship Church said.
Hope Outreach Ministries Inc. is a group within the Hope Fellowship Church community. They started up their annual Hope Summer Reading and Book Distribution program again.
"It was a blessed day, we had over 30 people to start with. I feel blessed because you never know, you just never know how many. And the good thing about it, we had babies through 85-year-olds, a great spectrum of people," Blakley said.
Pastor Blakley says this program has been in place for nearly 30 years.
"And so we started this on June 13, 1994. So there's 28 years. And that's why I said that we're parallel because we started the church on June 4, 2009," Blakley said.
Each date for the program includes a reading activity and then some fun with games after. On Thursday it was held at the Salvation Army Gymnasium.
"Rarely do you talk to a person one time and they come to something but everybody for this I went to two families homes out knocking on doors and all of them came. All of them said they were coming they came these two families and they came walking through the door and they brought other people," Blakley said.
She adds that hosting this program goes along with their goals.
"Just a great opportunity to know that you're impacting lives. Our objectives are to promote literacy, to promote community involvement and to promote also parental involvement. So we're enhancing the reading unit and we also include in the parents and we're engaged in the community, so a wide spectrum," Blakley said.
The dates are every Thursday from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army Gymnasium and then in July they will be held on Tuesdays at the Bartlett Center.