Local construction program helps build paths for young adults

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Youth Build is a program for young adults ages 17-24 years old who have dropped out of high school and want to change their lives for the better.
The program helps these kids get their high school equivalency as well as construction credentials.
Not only is Youth Build supplying these kids with the tools necessary for a successful career in construction, but it's also making a difference in the lives of other community members.
Youth Alliance is giving kids the opportunity to build a better future for themselves and their community.
“We have young people who don't have their education. And education is an integral part in being successful in life all together. So providing them with an opportunity to get their education in an alternative way. Also, it provides skills that they need for lifelong learning and self sufficiency,” Youth Employment Director of the Youth Alliance Anita Jolly says.
For construction instructor Ben Girard, being able to take kids with no experience with tools and helping them find a passion for construction is one of the best parts of his job.
“Some of them come in, like, hey, you know, you don't look like somebody who would like construction and then you put a hammer in their hand and they just take off and it's like the light in their eyes. It's, ya know, it's eye opening,” Girard says.
Youth Alliance student Jaden Sansone always knew he had a fondness for construction, and being enrolled in the YouthBuild program has allowed him to gain a valuable education, while also preparing him for a career he loves.
“Probably my favorite part is being able to learn how to build and operate different types of tools that you would use in construction,” Sansone says.
Construction instructor Rick Morton loves getting kids excited about the trade He's dedicated his life to and can't wait to pass this knowledge on to the future generations of construction workers.
“There's not a whole lot of young kids that want to get into the trades. So it is very satisfying to see them want to learn and take pride in what they stand back after they do the project and be able to see,” Morton says.
The Youth Build program not only gives students an education, as well as certifications, but also teaches them the importance of taking care of the community.
“We're not only helping people learn how to build houses, but helping people find affordable housing. And that's part of what we try to impress on them isn't just come to a house and do a job you have to look at the bigger picture because we've had people randomly walk up and say thank you for fixing this house up. It's really been an eyesore for a while and we really appreciate it and to see the kid looks on their faces. You could tell it had an impact on them. I mean, it had an impact on me and I'm this isn't my first you know, the first house we remodeled and so it always feels good. It always feels good,” Girard says.
“I have been part of the family and we've struggled here and there but it's a nice thing to be able to help out the community,” Sansone says.
Youth alliance also offers CNA and culinary certifications.
Those interested in becoming a part of the program can find enrollment information at youth-alliance.org.
For more information on Youth Alliance and the different programs they offer, click here.
The application form for the Youth Build program can be accessed by clicking here.