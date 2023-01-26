Local dispensaries react to potential new marijuana sales tax

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the new local marijuana sales tax on the ballet in April, all dispensaries will be required to implement that tax on their cannabis products.
The 3% sales tax would be applied to all recreational retail sales of adult use marijuana sold within the city of St. Joseph, Missouri.
Vertical Dispensary has already seen about a 20% increase in sales per month since October, and anticipate an even greater jump in sales after February 6th when the adult use market officially opens.
Dispensaries say they do not anticipate a significant change in sales if the tax is passed, however there would be an advantage against other markets if St. Joseph forgoes the extra tax, making it cheaper compared to other cities.
“You have to look at the revenue generated from that excise tax, additional excise tax for the city, which of course is great. But then you've also got, you're competing with consumers from Kansas City, and some other places that are most likely if not inevitably going to put that tax in there as well,” said Christopher McHugh, President & CEO, Vertical Dispensary.
Medical marijuana sales will not be affected by the new tax.
This will be on the ballot in the next upcoming election on April 4th.