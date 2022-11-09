Local dispensary excited for passage of Amendment 3

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Amendment 3 not only looks to abolish the prohibition of recreational marijuana but also looks to expunge non-violent criminal records.
Yesterday we took a look at a local dispensary to see what their opinion was on the matter.
Sunny Daze Dispensary says not only are they excited for the changes, but citizens could potentially see these changes take effect as early as the first few months of 2023 if the amendment were to pass.
"Nothing set in stone yet, we're hoping next year and within the first couple months of next year. We still have to check id's and stuff of that nature, but it's just going to be super exciting to be able to help more people. It might be a little busier but we're going to try to get you in and out as fast as we can,” Sunny Daze Dispensary employee C.J. Shocker says.
Sunny Daze Dispensary says that not only are they excited for more people to have access to marijuana, but they are also excited to see the increase of jobs within the cannabis industry.