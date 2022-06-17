Local dry cleaning business cleans job interview outfits for free for unemployed

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local business is helping the community look their best for upcoming interviews.
East Hills Cleaners located in St. Joseph is helping out the community by cleaning professional outfits for free for those that are unemployed and have a job interview coming up.
Although some jobs have moved online during the past couple years, many businesses are hiring at right now as people are coming back to work following the pandemic.
This is the first time the cleaning business has put on this deal, and plans on continuing it in future.
“To energize people getting ready for the interviews, as some people are coming back to work. It's a good gesture to know that East Hills Cleaners is here. We want to help people and continue to bring jobs to our community, and just get things rolling again,” said Tonya McCrea, Owner of East Hills Cleaners.
East Hills Cleaners is located in St. Joseph off of the Belt Highway and Faraon Street, and is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.