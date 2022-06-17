 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
108. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Local dry cleaning business cleans job interview outfits for free for unemployed

East Hills Cleaners

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local business is helping the community look their best for upcoming interviews.

East Hills Cleaners located in St. Joseph is helping out the community by cleaning professional outfits for free for those that are unemployed and have a job interview coming up. 

Although some jobs have moved online during the past couple years, many businesses are hiring at right now as people are coming back to work following the pandemic.

This is the first time the cleaning business has put on this deal, and plans on continuing it in future.

“To energize people getting ready for the interviews, as some people are coming back to work. It's a good gesture to know that East Hills Cleaners is here. We want to help people and continue to bring jobs to our community, and just get things rolling again,” said Tonya McCrea, Owner of East Hills Cleaners. 

East Hills Cleaners is located in St. Joseph off of the Belt Highway and Faraon Street, and is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

 

