Local filmmakers hosting sneak peek of new stockyards documentary

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph based film and production company is hosting a sneak peek preview of their documentary "SOLD! An American Stockyards Story" on March 21.
According to a press release, Coin in a Log Creative will debut their film at the Missouri Theater at 7:30 p.m.
"SOLD!" will follow the growth and change in St. Joseph and in other agriculture communities across the U.S.
Director Drew Ames was inspired to make the film after hearing about the closure of the St. Joseph Stockyards on May 19, 2021.
"My grandpa and I sold our Angus cattle there for years. The Stockyards for a century-plus were a foundation for the whole community. It is the end of this great era in St. Joe and historically in America. This story is in your 'backyard' and is personal to us, we knew we had an obligation to tell the tale," Ames said in the press release.
For more information, visit Coin in a Log Creative's website.