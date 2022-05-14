Local group gathers to advocate for women's rights

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local women's rights group gathered on Saturday morning in their efforts to support women's voting rights and the right to abortion.
"Voting rights are extremely important," Persisterhood group member Elizabeth Sawin said.
Persisterhood of St. Joseph held their annual spring tree walk, where they dedicated five newly planted trees along the Northwest Parkway. They've commemorated trees to Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John Lewis to name a couple.
"The effort to plant trees, which began about five years ago. And so we have been doing it ever since. And we're proud to say that there are now 34 trees on the parkway that we have raised money for, and are very grateful to the parks department for then planting them, they've been very, very cooperative in that respect," Sawin said.
Participants had the opportunity to speak about climate change, voting rights and why they feel women should have the right to get an abortion.
"Number one, climate awareness, what can we do to make the world greener? Okay, that was part of it. Number two was issue a call right now for voting rights. That's very important. And then number three, the Supreme Court ruling," Persisterhood co-facilitator Jane Frick said.
Much of the argument over the issue of abortion involves religious values. The United States has freedom to practice religion---Frick says she doesn't want anyone's religious views to hinder a women's right to have an abortion.
"Abortion is a religious issue, no doubt about that. But our country is based on freedom of religion. And, personally, I would be aghast if a relative of mine had an abortion, and I would do everything that I could to counsel against it," Frick said.
And they hope their efforts to plant more trees on the parkway will reach even bigger numbers in the future.
"When we first started, we were just planting trees as our gift to the future. And then eventually, we started to think about the fact that we could plant trees in honor of people, and also in memory of people. And that has really caught on. It's very heartwarming to do that, and to see that something is growing for the future," Sawin said.
Persisterhood of St. Joseph has a group of about 500 members.