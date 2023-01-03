Local health professionals reminding residents to stay on top of COVID 19 testing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the new year kicks off local area health professionals are reminding St. Joseph area residents to stay on top of COVID-19 testing if they're feeling sick in any way.
After a busy holiday travel season and large new year's gatherings health professionals say that it's easy to mistake mild covid symptoms to that of the common cold or flu and that it's better to play it safe, rather than sorry.
"We know that with all of the get-togethers that everyone's had, that they've had some additional exposures. On top of additional exposures we've also had some people that are no longer testing. They're confusing it with the common cold, they're confusing it with the flu that is going on right now, but we still recommend that you test, because the numbers are increasing. We really recommend that you wear a mask if you feel any type of symptom, or if anyone in your household has symptoms, that you additionally do testing, to be sure that you do not have it. Again, people are forgetting that you can be a carrier and still be asymptomatic,” health services professional Maggie Nichols says.
While weekly covid cases in Buchanan county are down nearly half the amount compared to January 2022.
Buchanan county is trending around 9.9 cases per day, while the state of Missouri is trending around 1,000 new covid cases per day in the month of December.