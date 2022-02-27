Local housing market sees record trends

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you're looking for your first home or a new home, you might be facing an issue finding many for sale. That's because another crisis the pandemic has impacted is the housing market.
However, some local real estate groups say the pandemic isn't completely to blame for the low supply and high demand.
"I think if you talk to anyone in the real estate business, whether it be mortgage lenders, realtors themselves, buyers and sellers, the activity in 2020, and 2021, was record setting," St. Joseph Real Estate Group buyer's agent Chuck Davis said.
Davis says our country has actually been in what industry professionals call a sellers market--for about five to six years. So what even the St. Joseph area is seeing has been going on before the pandemic hit.
"So we saw issues going into, you know, even 2019 and early 2020, before everything hit, where we were seeing pretty low inventory levels. And what we've seen has been mostly around one month of supply, we've seen a dip below that a little bit," Davis said.
He explains that here in St. Joe, some subdivisions and neighborhoods are doing well considering the current issue.
"We have seen the value increase in some of the most popular neighborhoods, neighborhoods here. Really, you're going to see the most activity from you know, 100 to 150,000, on up to maybe 250," Davis said.
Another local professional says homes are being fought for because of the low inventory, but that it could be due to a certain thing homebuyers are capitalizing on.
"We're seeing bidding wars and a lot, a lot of things that. But most of that is due I believe, to the low interest rates, because you can get a lot more home with the low interest rates," Keller Williams real estate broker Lorrie Ramseier said.
If you've been renting and are looking for your first home--or if you're looking for a new home but can't find what you want--Ramseier says keep looking or make renovations to your current home instead.
"I would encourage people not to be discouraged about selling their home or be fearful that they wouldn't be able to find a home. But I have seen a few people who have decided to maybe add on to their home or to just do some updates that they were considering previously," Ramseier said.
Data from the MLS shows that here in Buchanan County the average number of days it took a house to sell last month was just 33 days.