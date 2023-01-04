Local impacts of new state minimum wage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some Missouri residents woke up to the new year with a pay raise.
The state of Missouri kicked off the new year with a new minimum wage as the previous wage of $11.15 is now replaced with a wage of $12.
While this wage may impact some residents in the area, according to the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, that raise may not affect as many residents as you'd think due to the large portion of jobs paying over that $12.00 minimum.
"We were ranked number twelfth this year, we're growing in the rankings of up over 30 last year for places to work in manufacturing. We are very rich in the manufacturing community but manufacturing has changed and manufacturing has evolved. It's very skill level these days, it's not the manufacturing of the 80's. The other thing you need to keep in mind is 25 percent manufacturing here in St. Joseph, the starting wage with most of them are $21 an hour and that could be right out of high school,” St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce CEO Natalie Redmond says.
With larger corporations such as Target and even Walmart already hiring above the state mandated minimum wage, Redmond say's that regardless, the increase helps put St. Joseph on the right track to higher incomes.
"We're really proud that our average wage got to number seven in the state, we're above Springfield, we're above Columbia, we're really competing with suburbs of Kansas City and St. Louis at this point. So we're at about $52,000 an average wage which is something we work hard at. So we work hard at creating or retaining those jobs and making sure that the community continues to have opportunity,” Redmond says.
Currently, the only employees not affected by the new minimum wage are those within the service industry, or tipped employees and student learners.