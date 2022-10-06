Local investment club marks 35 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local financial investment group was recognized for being an active chapter for 35 years Thursday evening.
Better Investing is a nationwide non-profit that has a chapter here in St. Joseph which is part of the Greater Kansas City group.
Better Investing is an organization that helps people learn how to better their finances by giving education on investments and tools to analyze stocks.
The St. Joseph chapter was started 35 years ago, so to celebrate a member of the Better Investing Greater Kansas City chapter came to the meeting to present a certificate.
We spoke to the charter member of the club tonight about the group, she says the focus is education--that earnings are just the cherry on top. They study individual companies that meet their standards of quality that they want to invest in long term.
"It's a joyous occasion. And yes, it's a milestone, but it's also another day. We have stocks that we're looking at tonight, different companies that we may want to invest in. And so we chose to have the celebration as our educational piece of the meeting tonight," charter member Deann Young said.
The group in St. Joseph chose to be specifically an all-female group and has 20 members.