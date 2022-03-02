Local Landmark Commission meets to discuss frequent fires in our community

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday morning, a structure fire broke out on the 800 block of North 9th street. The building had great significance to St. Joseph, built in 1885.
“Shock and dismay, I guess is the only way to describe how you can react to seeing a historic structure like that completely engulfed in flames, which is how it was when I first saw it,” said Isobel McGowan, Chair Of Local Landmark Commission.
The building was believed to be vacant and unfortunately, fires like this are all too common here in St. Joseph.
In the relatively short time that I've been living in St. Joseph, just within a two block radius of where I live, I've seen five historic buildings disappears through fire. To me, that's shocking. It's more than any other community,” said McGowan.
The Local Landmark Commission held a meeting at city hall last night to discuss this issue
“The fire was last night that kind of sparked all of this. It's been an ongoing conversation, but it seems to have galvanized people,” said Kim Schutte, Historics Preservation Planner with St. Joseph.
“And we need to be more diligent in finding out why we're having so much arson, and all these fires,” said Lisa Rock, Former Landmark Commissioner.
“You know, human beings are at risk. It's devastating,” said Schutte.
They discussed why abandoned buildings keep catching on fire.
“But when there's no utilities, to a property, and the house catches on fire, obviously, there has been something that has happened,” said Rock.
And talked about who is responsible.
“In my mind, the property owner needs to be held responsible. It's the property owner through negligence and, and, and maybe ignorance that left that building,” said McGowan.
Also discussing the impacts on the community.
“It's an eyesore. It shows those things. It's something missing on the street. And it's a part of us that that burned, and then it's also a public safety issue. You know, these houses burned, they caught the houses next door,” said Schutte.
“It's like looking at somebody that has a beautiful smile on their front tooth is missing. You know, it leaves, you know, open spots, or we lose our streetscapes, we lose our facades, we, we lose a lot, we lose more than history,” said Rock.
For any big change to be made, community involvement is essential.
“The community needs to be concerned because just like me, if if we're not diligent and watching, you know, I lost my home of 30 years that I never wanted to move from,” said Rock.
“If you think that, have an idea of how to fix that, don't just complain, have a suggestion? Come to city council meetings come to meetings like this one tonight, I was thrilled at the number of the public that were here,” said Schutte.
The Local Landmark Commission holds their meetings on the first Tuesday of every month at 5:30pm.