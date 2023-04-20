Local libraries celebrating National Library Week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Public Library and Rolling Hills Library will celebrate National Library Week with events planned April 23-29.
This year's theme for National Library Week is "There's More to the Story."
People who visit the St. Joseph Public Library branches in person during the week can enter prize drawings at each location.
The Rolling Hills Library will hold a chicken scavenger hunt for children at the Belt Branch on Sunday.
The Rolling Hills Bookmobile will be open from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. outside the Rolling Hills Administration Office on Wednesday. The Bookmobile will be open outside the Savannah Branch on Thursday.
More information on National Library Week can be found at the St. Joseph Public Library's website and the Rolling Hills Library's website.