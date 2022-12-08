Local library responds to Ashcroft's new proposal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Back in October Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft proposed a new rule for libraries.
The rule is titled "Library Certification Requirement for the Protection of Minors" and aims to keep books and materials that parents may object to "prurient sexual appeal" from being purchased with library funds.
Libraries already have book selection, cataloging procedures, and book challenge policies in place, developed by professionals and approved by local boards.
Many libraries fear that this new rule will ultimately lead to censorship.
“We don't want one person to be able to come in and challenge a book because maybe it's not appropriate for their own child, but it would be the perfect book for another family. So that's where we have concerns about this, that it is getting into censorship and public libraries are not for censorship,” Mary Beth Revels from the St. Joseph Public Library says.
Public comments will be accepted until December 15.
All public comments should be sent to comments@sos.mo.gov.