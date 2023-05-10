Local mental health advocates fight to keep people safe in NWMO

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) You can not escape a discussion about crime in America without first talking about mental health, but if you think local officials aren't aware and taking steps to address the intersection of crime and mental health in St. Joseph, think again.
"We have the Crisis Intervention Team Council that covers Northwest Missouri, and councils all across the state that utilize this partnership between law enforcement, courts, hospitals, mental health providers, state agencies, community advocates and we all serve the same individuals. If we can do a better job of recognizing who we're interacting with, who is really struggling with mental health and substance abuse, and get them the right resources, verses catching them up in the legal system, that's ideal," said Jen Gentry, St. Joseph Family Guidance Center.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says it's a vicious cycle, and at times he runs a pseudo-mental health facility. He sits on a statewide committee called Policing/Justice/Mental Health through the Missouri Association of Counties which helps to address this and other major issues.
"We have 200 people who have been ruled incompetent by a judge and should be in a Department of Mental Health facility, who are currently sitting 8-12 months in a county jail waiting for a bed date at the state level. That is a problem," said Puett.
The Sheriff says the county jail employees do not have the training needed to address serious mental health issues, but he's grateful to have a team of resources behind him in Northwest Missouri.
"We have a grant from United Way so we have an embedded clinician that works in the jail and does a tremendous job helping and working with inmates who are struggling, whether they are released or going to prison, still providing a lot of resources and helping them overcome some problems or identifying resources to get them some help," said Puett.
"So not only do we come together monthly about what is going on in our communities, but we provide training to law enforcement and other first responders about how we marry mental health and law enforcement to deescalate a situation," said Gentry.
Then there is the issue on first responders themselves. It is estimated that 20-25% of all first responders experience post-traumatic stress.
"Not only do you have to look at the mental health of your inmates and community, but there has been a push to look at the mental health of first responders," said Puett.
The Sheriff, again grateful to the many community members who are standing in the gap when it comes to resources.