Local Navy veteran celebrates 80th birthday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An 80th birthday celebration in St. Joseph turned into an opportunity to recognize a woman who served in the United States military.
“I had no idea I got chopped this morning when my oldest daughter came. And then it's just been a whirlwind since,” Laural Paulette Thompson
Laural Paulette Warren L. Thompson figured her 80th birthday would be just like any other day Tuesday.
“I got to go to the orchard and go to the grocery store,” Thompson said.
But family and friends had other ideas.
Thompson, who served as a Navy Wave (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) from 1962 until 1965. Receiving an honor and surprise from the United States Navy. Thank you for your service to your nation, and your continued support of veterans.
Thompson holds so much pride in her years of service to the Navy and our country. While also working 20 years at a veteran home.
“I really felt good about being in the Navy and I loved my job so that I had while I was there, and it just taught me a lot about life,” Thompson said.
On top of my 80th birthday celebration and an honor from the Navy St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale, adding something a little special to the day.
“I hereby declare today, July 19, 2022 the Laurel Thompson day in St. Joseph," Josendale said.
She served her country, battled cancer and continues to love each and every day. So it's only fitting that a proud individual like Thompson is celebrating a milestone birthday in style.
“It’s indescribable, remember it always,” Thompson said.
Thompson served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War.