Local nursing home hosting 'Spring Fling'

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Slowly getting back to normal--that's what one local nursing home is trying to do.
"So we invited all the residents, families, so they can bring their you know, extended family and just have fun outside," Riverside Place Diversicare facility administrator Carmen Cotton said.
Riverside Place is a Diversicare facility. The nursing home is hosting their first "Spring Fling" for residents, their families and even the general public.
"Games, music and prizes. It's getting people back outside and enjoying life again, because we've been cooped up for far too long. Some of our hospice companies that we partner with are going to come in, and they're going to have games and ice cream bars. And we'll have hot dogs and drinks and slushie machine, bounce house for the kids," Cotton said.
Not only do they want residents and family members to have a chance to socialize, but they also want the public to see the options they have for the later stages of life.
"Anybody and everybody who'd like to come see what we can offer to their family, maybe in the future, or now if they have needs that need met. We can give tours while they're here. We're just open to the whole day of whatever, we can provide," Riverside Place Diversicare facility director of nursing Sheena Guess said.
They tried to host an event like this last year, but it was restricted. So this is a new chance to offer it for more people.
"Last year we could have some events outside, it was very regulated. And so we did have a family day outside. We're opening it up to the community now and having more vendors come in and do fun things," Cotton said.
And having social interaction is something they don't want residents to lose while living in a nursing home during the pandemic.
"I think this will be good for their mental health. They're still in the mindset that they have to stay in a room and isolated and we are really battling, and trying to encourage them to get out and experience life again," Guess said.
The hope is that this event opens the door to a new chapter for everyone.
"You almost want to call it an open house. But it's not an open house. We've been shut up for so long. And it is a new chapter. and we want it to be a good chapter for everybody. That's, that's our goal," Cotton said.
The event is Sunday outside at the Riverside Place Diversicare location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the postponement date is May 29th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are encouraged but not required.