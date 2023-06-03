Local organization celebrates National Trails Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Saturday, National Trails Day was observed throughout the United States, and a local organization made the decision to join in the celebration of this holiday for the very first time.
The Gateway Chapter of the Oregon-California Trails Association recognizes the illustrious history of St. Joseph as the starting point of the Oregon and California trails as well as several others.
Organizers took the opportunity to spend the holiday thanking the City for their work in relation to the trails as well as raise awareness.
"We need to tell the story of the trails that began here in St. Joseph," said OCTA Gateway Chapter President, Dave Berger.
"Trails are important. As they're important in our history, they're important in our future, and they're important in our day-to-day life," said Parks Director Chuck Kempf. "I think it's good to stop, take a moment, appreciate what we have, think about what we might do in the future and honor the really good aspects of our community. And the trails are really one of those aspects that make us a good community."
Anyone wanting to get involved with the organization can visit the Gateway Chapter of OCTA by clicking here.