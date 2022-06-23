Local organizations receive Hydration Station grant from Missouri American Water

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three local non-profit organizations were selected as the recipients of Missouri American Water's first Hydration Station Grant program.
According to a news release, twenty schools, cities, and non-profit organizations across Missouri were selected as recipients of indoor or outdoor Hydration Stations. The Missouri American Water Hydration Station Grant Program launched this year, offering non-profit organizations and public institutions the opportunity to apply for water bottle filling stations and drinking fountains.
“We are excited to provide convenient access to safe, clean tap water on the go in an environmentally sustainable way,” said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. “This program, which eliminates plastic waste to help protect our waterways, is another way we keep life flowing in the communities we serve.”
The Bartlett Center, Interfaith Community Services (InterServ), and Sisters of Solace were three of the twenty organizations selected to receive the hydration stations.