Local pharmacists react to cap on insulin prices

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For decades "Eli Lilly and Company" has raised the list price on its most widely used insulin product by more than 1000%. But, in a surprising move, the company is capping prices at $35 per month for out-of-pocket costs to diabetics.
Rex Robinson has been in the pharmacy industry for more than 40 years and said the price cap is "big news" for customers.
"Insulin, up to this point, has almost been unaffordable for some," said Robinson. "Some people have stretched and skipped doses. Which has led to a deterioration of their condition, so hopefully what's going on now will help people."
Robinson was surprised by the move by Eli Lilly because the company held out so long to make the move as the forerunners in the insulin market.
However, Eli Lilly is the first to cap prices for uninsured customers.
"A lot of people may not need their insulin quite yet, but they are ready to get their refills, so they don't have to pay as much," said Beth Carthcart, a pharmacist at Roger's Pharmacy.
Roger's Pharmacy is a preferred pharmacy in the 340B program, which allows customers to get insulin at an even better price than $35 per month. However, not everybody can afford a three-months supply.
"There's always going to be somebody where, $70-$72 is going to be too much. But, $35, they can get that going, or get some help to get that going, so any assistance is a good thing," Robinson said.