Local political science professor reacts to State of the Union address

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In the wake of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, highlighting his success after the United States emerged from COVID-19 lockdown.
We spoke with a local political science professor to help break down Biden’s speech.
President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday.
While Biden pushed for unity across the political aisle.
“To my Republican friends, we could work together last Congress, there's no reason we can't work together and find consensus on important things in this Congress as well,” President Joe Biden said during the State of the Union.
Congress was divided in their response to the president, part of that division centered on Medicare and Social Security.
“It really shows how polarized our politics has become, because of course, historically, you don't get that type of fractious audience and sort of political engagement happening while the speech is going on,” Missouri Western State University Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Ed Taylor says.
Dr. Taylor says a deal appeared to be made regarding keeping Social Security and Medicare cuts off the table.
“Historically, we've never seen that deal being made. Normally that is a deal that's brokered, you know, behind closed doors with political leadership, meeting with the White House team and the president,” Dr. Taylor says.
Still Taylor says President Biden accomplished what the State of the Union is supposed to: highlight what he wants to do, remind the American public of the successes of his administration and have a call to action on the part of Congress.
“President Biden is using this speech as a way to contrast himself with the Republicans who just took control of Congress in the House. And it's pretty clear that in making that contrast, he's trying to watch or lay the framework or groundwork or the argument for 2024 reelection,” Dr. Taylor says.