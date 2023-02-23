Local professor weighs in after one year of war in Ukraine

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24, 2022.
At the start of the war, many thought Ukraine didn't have the power to stand against Russia.
However, Ukraine's military has proven to be as determined and persistent as the Ukrainian people themselves.
"The national anthem of Ukraine is, basically it can be translated as 'Ukraine is still alive,' or another translation is 'Ukraine is not dead yet,'" Northwest Missouri State University professor Bob Bergland said. "And it's a reflection of the fact that they have been taken over by, you know, at one time the Polish Army, the Austrian-Hungarian Empire, the Nazis and, of course, the Red Army after the Bolshevik Revolution. And so, they have survived. They have endured. And that spirit, of course, is still with them. And that's part of the reason why they are fighting so hard, is because they have that strong, independent sprit."
Bergland lived in Ukraine in 2005, where he taught journalism for a semester. He has kept in touch with many Ukrainian friends and said they have endured the atrocities of this war.
"One of my friends was in Kherson, which has been shelled and was taken over by the Russians and is now back in Ukrainian hands. But again, she had to flee to the Carpathian Mountains. A lot of my other friends in Kyiv, in western Ukraine, have endured lots of electric, you know, blackouts, and had obviously the threat of constant shelling, needing to go into bunkers and things like that," Bergland said.
Millions of Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries to escape the devastation of the war. Over 7,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the war in Ukraine. Over 400 of those killed were children, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. The U.S. military estimated that over 200,000 Ukrainian and Russian troops have been killed or injured since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Despite the loss of lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not giving up the fight for his country's independence.
"Ukrainian courage and American resolve must guarantee the future of our common freedom, the freedom of people who stand for their values," Zelenskyy said at a joint meeting of Congress Dec. 21. "Against all odds and doom-and-gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn't fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking."
Since the start of the war, the Biden Administration and the U.S. Congress have supplied Ukraine with more than $75 billion for humanitarian, financial and military support, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
Bergland said the aid from the U.S. and other allies has been imperative to Ukraine's success in pushing back against Russia.
"I think maybe they underestimated not only the Ukrainians, but also the resolve of the U.S. and NATO to provide that support," Bergland said.
President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he met with Zelenskyy in a show of solidarity Feb. 20.
The next day, Biden arrived in Warsaw, Poland, where he said Ukraine would never be a victory for Russia.
"Our support for Ukraine will not waver. NATO will not be divided, and we will not tire," Biden said in his speech.
While the future of the war in Ukraine is uncertain, one thing is for sure -- Ukrainians will not give up anytime soon.
"I mean, this is their homeland, and they're being invaded," Bergland said. "And so, they're willing to put up with a lot of sacrifices in order to keep fighting to preserve their homeland, to preserve their freedom."