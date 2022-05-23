Local public high schools hold graduation ceremonies Sunday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday was the big day for high school seniors in St. Joseph as it was graduation day.
"It's bittersweet to me. I'm really sad. I've definitely enjoyed high school and school in general. And I've loved all my teachers and all my classmates. So I'm sad, but I'm really excited. I feel like very uplifting it's definitely an exciting time. I'm glad to be done and not have any more school," Central High School graduates Kinlee Jones and Pierce Leontos said.
Some students mentioned that they felt graduations are important for students to get recognized for their hard work from kindergarten to 12th grade. Especially as not all students go to college or a trade school after they graduate.
"I think it's very important. It's, I mean, at the end of the day it is 12 years of work finally coming to fruition and so I think it's very important to carry on the tradition of it. We have to recognize that we were able to get through it because not everybody is able to graduate unfortunately. I think it's very important to recognize all the hard work we have put in over the last 12 years," Lafayette High School graduates Delaney Jackson and Mazie Jonas said.
All three of the St. Joseph public high schools had their commencement ceremonies at the Civic Arena downtown. It's something that students were grateful to have as the pandemic caused some past graduates to not have a formal graduation.
"I'm definitely really happy that it's over. And now we got to at least have a normal senior year. Yeah, this year definitely felt like it was very, you know, during covid it was kinda bad just sitting at home. It's definitely great to be out here and not just inside just watching over a computer," Kinlee and Pierce said.
And Benton High School did something special to honor a fellow student who would've graduated with them on Sunday. Classmate Aiden Gromowski committed suicide in 2019, so the senior class wanted to honor him in their ceremony by wearing blue ribbons on their gowns.
"You didn't really have to know Aiden, but I mean, the death hit everyone at our school very hard. And I feel like as a senior class, just being able to recognize him today is really, really important to us. We have to do something because we want him to be there. We're gonna get him to graduate with us too," Benton High School graduate Ariann Jones said.
The senior class president talked about mental illness in her speech and spoke about why it was important to recognize him in their graduation.
"I just knew I wanted to include it because I knew nothing else was going to be said. And it's something I really care about, like a bunch of people I love, like deal with death by suicide. And it's really hard, it's a really big deal. And I was really scared to give my speech, and I just knew I wanted to include it for him. When we lost him, it was just, it was like so dark in our school and so sad, affected everybody if you knew him or not. And we love him we all do," Benton High School graduate Kamryn Allen said.