Local reaction to Roe v. Wade overturned

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Supreme Court officially decided to overturn Roe v. Wade on friday morning. Since the announcement was made, people for and against abortion have been rallying and protesting the decision.
"I wish it wouldn't have to be so political. But it is, it was from the beginning," priest at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Father Al Ebach said.
The Pregnancy Resource Center explained what their mission has been for over two decades, regardless of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
"So helping women in crisis is what's so important right now. Being available for her, that woman and the father the baby and caring about the unborn baby as well," Pregnancy Resource Center executive director Libby Owens said.
Father Al Ebach is a priest at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He describes what this court decision means for the church and anyone who is pro-life.
"One of the things that the bishop says is that the Catholic Church has always stayed true to what pro-life is about. He says that the Diocese of Kansas City and St. Joseph will continue its commitment to defend the dignity of every human person and the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death," Fr. Ebach said.
A member of the Persisterhood group in St. Joseph explains what the leaders and members who are pro-choice are going to do moving forward in their activism for abortion.
"We have been reeling today. It's gonna take a few minutes for us to kind of come together and decide what we're going to do and how we're going to move forward," member Kelly Lacina said.
Lacina adds that part of Persisterhood's focus is to support abortion rights for women, and that their objective will continue to be fighting for abortion rights in Missouri and at the federal level.
"And we will be contacting our legislators again. We will work to overturn what they did today," Lacina said.
Fr. Ebach says that what the congregation has done to speak out and advocate for pro-life values and legislation won't change or go away, just because Roe v. Wade was overturned.
"It's important to remember the U.S. Supreme Court's decision does not put a universal end to abortion. It's good news for the value of human life that this has happened. The most important piece of it is that we live the life of Christ. And Christ invited all people to have life," Fr. Ebach said.
Because the decision was overturned at the Supreme Court level, it's now left up to the states to make their own laws regarding abortion.