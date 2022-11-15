Local senior center to host Thanksgiving meal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While Thanksgiving can be a dreary time for those who have no formal family plans, one senior center here in St. Joseph is providing those with an opportunity to enjoy their own Thanksgiving meal.
The Joyce Ray Patterson Senior Center is hosting a community Thanksgiving meal this Thursday in hopes of providing senior citizens with the chance at a friendly home cooked meal.
Julie Noel, the manager of the senior center, says this event is a great way to provide Thanksgiving for those who may not experience it otherwise.
"If they don't have family around, sometimes it can be really lonely. So being able to get to an event like this where there are other people that they know, it's fun. And they're able to visit and it kind of fills that empty place that they might feel on Thanksgiving day itself so at least they've been able to have the dinner. Cooking a turkey and all the fixings is a lot of work so this is also helpful for those who want to enjoy that Thanksgiving dinner but don't necessarily want to cook it or go out to a restaurant,” Noel says.
The Thanksgiving meal will last from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Thursday, November 17 and is open to anyone interested.
To-go tickets are sold out, however, dine-in tickets are still available.