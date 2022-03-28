Local store selling Northwest Championship gear

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats have claimed the National Championship title…and local stores already have the gear to celebrate.
Student Body, located in Maryville, is stocking up on all the championship merchandise.
Northwest supplied the designs with the store also creating their own look for some of the gear, approved by the NCAA.
The owner of Student Body says he expects the merchandise to stay on the shelves for just a few weeks.
“Well it never gets old winning a national championship, right? We have the Northwest sponsored design and also the on-court design. There's some excitement for it and people are eager to purchase it and show their school pride,” said James Geocken, Owner of Student Body.
You can also purchase the apparel online on Student Body's website.