Local students selected to perform at Carnegie Hall

(FAUCETT, Mo.) Two Mid-Buchanan High School students, Corban springs and Kylee Karl, have been selected among the top performers from the world to perform at the legendary Carnegie Hall in the Honors Performance Series.
Carnegie Hall is one of the most prestigious concert halls limited to the highest rated performers across the world.
“I think it's an amazing once in a lifetime opportunity. I think neither of us really thought we were going to be able to do it. And we just kind of like sent the auditions in. Like, let's try this. And then yeah, we both got in and professional, professional musicians dream of doing this stuff, and some never make it there. So I mean, it's just amazing to be in high school and be able to do this,” said Kylee Karl, student at Mid-Buchanan High School.
“I think the whole experience in general, it's just going to be amazing. It's going to be surreal. Again, it's not going to feel real. But it's going to be amazing. And I'm looking forward to every little bit of it,” said Corban Springs, student at Mid-Buchanan High School.
Springs and Karl will join performers from around the world in New York City, where they will have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors and work with other performers.
“They're amazing students, and taking the initiative to go through the audition process. And I know 1000s of students auditioned for this. And the fact that they were selected is just, I'm over the moon excited. They deserve this, and what an opportunity, but just super proud of them, said Mr. Jay Albright, Superintendent, Mid-Buchanan School District.
The honors performance will take place Saturday, February 4, 2023 and is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased starting next month through the Carnegie Hall box office.
Both Springs and Karl are raising funds for the trip. If you are interested in supporting the two musicians, financial donations can be dropped off at Nodaway Valley Bank, or mailed to:
Corban Springs and Kylee Karl Benefit Fund
Nodaway Valley Bank
PO Box 7315
St Joseph, MO 64507