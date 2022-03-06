Local Ukrainian church receives support from community

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The crisis between Russia and Ukraine has sparked lots of conversation and support around the world for the Ukrainian people.
Here in St. Joe there's a small community of people that belong to the St. Joseph's Ukrainian Byzantine Catholic Church.
"On the average it probably 20s it's a small parish, very old parish. We just had our 100 year anniversary in 2017," Deacon Randy Brown said.
Deacon Randy Brown says their small congregation has had visitors and supporters in solidarity with their church and the people in Ukraine.
"We had some visitors who came to show solidarity pray with us. Our church, has asked the parishes to say special intercessory prayers for Ukraine," Deacon Brown said.
Deacon Brown says what's currently going on keeps him and many others in the church awake at night and worried about how and when this could ever end.
"A lot of us aren't getting very much sleep. I've got a lot of very close friends in Ukraine. And it's heartbreaking and really unimaginable," Deacon Brown said.
He says most of the parish originated in western Ukraine and that his son is working to help the Ukrainian people.
"My oldest son currently is at the Polish border, with a band helping to move some refugees on into western Europe," Deacon Brown said.
Deacon Brown says what's happening in Ukraine right now is a cause for awareness and support from everyone in the world.
"Ukraine is currently undergoing genocidal invasion. And we have the Ukrainian community hope and pray, obviously, for the safety and protection and integrity of Ukraine. We really need the rest of the world to step up and help us," Deacon Brown said.
The church holds its liturgy on Saturdays at 2 p.m.