Local volunteer discusses role firefighters play for International Firefighters' Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Today is International Firefighters' Day, a time to recognize and appreciate the sacrifices firefighters make to ensure safety in our communities.
There are over 670,000 volunteer firefighters in the U.S. who make up 65% of total firefighters and over 80% of fire departments across the country, according to the National Fire Prevention Association.
Kemp Skidmore is one of those volunteer firefighters. When he's not working at Tyson Foods in St. Joseph, he is battling fires as a training officer for the DeKalb Fire Protection District.
Skidmore said he stepped into the role because he has always wanted to help others.
"Eighty percent of the country is protected by volunteer firefighters. And without someone going out there and doing what they need to do, who's gonna go do it?" Skidmore said. "Someone's gotta be there. If I'm not gonna do it, then who will? So I have the opportunity to do it, so I'm gonna do it."
Skidmore has been with the DeKalb Fire Protection District for over seven years, training volunteer firefighters and EMTs each month.
Many volunteer firefighters work without pay. Skidmore said it takes a special type of person to be a firefighter due to the stress that comes with the job.
He said there is a strong need for volunteer firefighters right now, including in fire protection districts around the St. Joseph area.
"You got San Antonio, you got Easton, North and South Central, DeKalb, and they're always looking for people that want to get up and help," Skidmore said.
Now is the time to thank local firefighters and show them appreciation for risking their lives to keep their communities safe.
Skidmore said showing appreciation for firefighters can be as simple as giving them a wave when they pass by.
"They'll get a kick out of it. They'll wave right back or sound their horn or something," Skidmore said. "But just by doing little things like that, they feel appreciated."