 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
109. Overnight lows remain above 75 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

18th Annual Missouri American Water River Race

  • 0
18th Annual Missouri American Water River Race

Missouri, On August 1st the 18th Annual Missouri American Water River Race will begin. Paddlers will begin in Kansas City and go 340 miles to St. Charles in non-motorized boats. 

This is a four-day, non-stop race and the proceeds will benefit Missouri River Relief and the Lewis and Clark Boat House. 

“The Missouri American Water MR340 race is our organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Race Director Christina Ruiz. “We appreciate all the support from our racers and the entire racing community that, through their participation, help us carry out our mission of connecting people with the Missouri River.”

A finish line party will be held that Friday from 6 to 9 pm and there will be an award ceremony for the top three racers at 7 pm. There will be food, drinks, and live music. 

Race details can be found at Home - The MR340

Tags

Recommended for you