Missouri, On August 1st the 18th Annual Missouri American Water River Race will begin. Paddlers will begin in Kansas City and go 340 miles to St. Charles in non-motorized boats.
This is a four-day, non-stop race and the proceeds will benefit Missouri River Relief and the Lewis and Clark Boat House.
“The Missouri American Water MR340 race is our organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Race Director Christina Ruiz. “We appreciate all the support from our racers and the entire racing community that, through their participation, help us carry out our mission of connecting people with the Missouri River.”
A finish line party will be held that Friday from 6 to 9 pm and there will be an award ceremony for the top three racers at 7 pm. There will be food, drinks, and live music.
Race details can be found at Home - The MR340.