2023 Summer Youth Tennis Program

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a youth tennis program this month at the Noyes Tennis Center.
The deadline for signups is Thursday, July 6th.
The program will be divided into two age groups and will teach youth from ages 5 to 13 how to play tennis in a youth-oriented court with modified rackets and balls available.
There is a $40 fee for each participant which will guarantee four 45-minute sessions. The program runs from Monday, July 10th to Thursday, July 13.
A registration form can be found at https://www.stjosephmo.gov/DocumentCenter/View/9284.
For more information contact REC Programs and Facilities Supervisor David Cavin at 816-271-5518.