27th Annual Pumpkinfest at the Pony Express Museum and Patee Park

St. Joseph, MO; October 13th through October 15th marks the 27th Annual Pumpkinfest at St. Joseph's Pony Express Museum and Patee Park.
Festivities include a children's costume contest, live music, magic, storytelling, dancing, therapy dogs, balloon art, and the Pony Express Prospectors.
Pumpkin Mountain will be lit up on October 13th and 14th at 8 p.m.
The children's parade will march at 11 a.m. on October 14th.
To register for the parade click here and present the completed form to the parade registration and line up on October 14th at 10 a.m.
The Pony School Day will also be on October 14th from 1 to 4 p.m.
The director of the Pony Express Museum, Cindy Daffron said "Schoolmarms will be in the Pony School on Saturday to present a day of school. We have the chalk and slates for 1860s learning. Miss Annie and Miss Kathy will teach you about one-room school lessons."
Daffron continued by saying "This is a 'don't miss' event at Pumpkinfest! Come early and find your desk."