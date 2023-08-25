 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

46th Annual Hundley-Whaley Farm and Family Fun Day

Albany, MO; According to a news release, the University of Missouri Hundley-Whaley Extension is hosting a Farm and Family Fun Day on September 7th.

A Farmers and Makers Market will be open starting at 4 pm and a program featuring MU Extension Specialists on topics like native grasses and legumes, herbicide resistance, drone agricultural application, soybean maturity guidelines, fungal diseases, and turf management will start at 5 pm.

There will be a agronomic wagon tour, crop walking tour, workshops on turf management and running a farm, and an indoor mini health fair.

“We have a lot going on this year!” said Jennifer Miller, Hundley-Whaley director. “Past field day feedback has shown people want more time with the speakers, and this field day has been designed to allow that.”

The Hundley-Whaley extension of the University of Missouri features forage research and education, nutrition and health education, 4-H, and a community health specialist.

“We are trying to embrace all our specialties in a farm, family and field day,” said Miller.

The MU Extension will have booths set up for demonstrations on a variety of subjects and will be manned by specialists, local farmers, and community members.

A dinner is scheduled for 7 pm and will be catered by Hughes Bar X and Gentry County Cattlemen with the Albany FFA Chapter assisting. 

This years Farm and Family Fun Day is sponsored by Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Soybean Association, Albany Chamber of Commerce, Premier Ag, Hall Bottom Seed, Corteva Agriscience, MFA, Seedway, and United Electric.

More information can be found here.

