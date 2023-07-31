A Corpse Flower is in Bloom

St. Louis, Missouri; At the Missouri Botanical Gardens a Corpse Flower, or Amorphophallus titanum named Octavia has bloomed.
This plant is a swift growing flower known for its horrendous odor that comes in for 24 hours after the plant blooms.
Octavia bloomed on the 30th of July, so the scent won't be lingering for that much longer.
There is a clone of Octavia that is expected to bloom next week.
According to the Missouri Botanical Garden's website, corpse flowers only bloom in very specific conditions and even then, it is quite rare. The garden has to date hosted 12 flowerings.