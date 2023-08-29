A Missouri Lottery Player from Buchanan County Won $100,000

Buchanan County, MO; According to a press release from the Missouri Lottery, a Missouri Lottery player from Buchanan County won the $100,000 prize on August 21st.
The winning ticket was purchased at Lakeside Mini Mart in St. Joseph.
This is the fourth scratch ticket to win big in St. Joseph this year.
A $100,00 ticket was sold at Speedy's on Messanie, A $50,000 ticket was sold at Garfield 66 on Garfield Avenue, and another $100,000 ticket was sold at King Hill Mart and Liquor on King Hill Avenue.
For the 2022 fiscal year in Buchanan County, more that n$26 million in Missouri Lottery prizes were claimed.
Retailers who sold winning tickets in 2022 received over $1.6 million in commissions and $3.7 million was given to educational programs in the county.