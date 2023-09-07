A Serious Two-Vehicle Crash Occurred in Caldwell County

Caldwell County, MO; According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on September 6th around 8:40 a.m. two vehicles were involved in an accident that left one of the drivers with serious injuries.
The crash occurred on westbound US 36 when the first vehicle, being driven by Frederick Ferola, 84, of Hamilton, Missouri was traveling southbound on US 36, failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into vehicle two which was driven by Clifford Denning, 66, of Henderson, Nevada.
Ferola sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center via Caldwell County ambulance.